American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) Shares Sold by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 24.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 478 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in American Electric Power by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, First Financial Corp IN grew its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Paul Chodak III sold 2,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.67, for a total value of $183,516.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $596,608.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Electric Power stock opened at $80.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97. The stock has a market cap of $39.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.81%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of American Electric Power from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.13.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

