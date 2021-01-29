American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.47.

AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday.

In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 4.6% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 39,638 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 924 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,290 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 214,200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 167.2% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter.

NYSE:AEO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $25.46.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

