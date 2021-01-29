American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nineteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.47.
AEO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday.
In related news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 90,749 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $1,816,794.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 176,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,533,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 14,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $298,540.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,013,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.
NYSE:AEO traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $23.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,958,962. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.11 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.25 and a 200-day moving average of $15.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 52-week low of $6.53 and a 52-week high of $25.46.
American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a negative return on equity of 1.82% and a negative net margin of 5.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.138 per share. This is a positive change from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is presently 37.16%.
About American Eagle Outfitters
American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.
