American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

American Battery Metals Co. (OTCMKTS:ABML) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 297,300 shares, a growth of 13,413.6% from the December 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,891,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ABML stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 21,296,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,307,652. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.43. American Battery Metals has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $4.90.

In other news, Director Douglas Charles Maclellan sold 40,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.17, for a total value of $46,800.00. Also, CEO Douglas Cole sold 60,000 shares of American Battery Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.02, for a total transaction of $61,200.00. Insiders sold 200,000 shares of company stock valued at $246,800 over the last quarter.

American Battery Metals Corporation engages in the exploration, mining, extraction, and recycling of battery metals. It owns 647 placer mining claims on approximately 12,940 acres in the Western Nevada Basin, situated in Railroad Valley in Nye County, Nevada; and a 120-acre parcel of private property with water rights, in the town of Currant, NV near Railroad Valley.

