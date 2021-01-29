Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) PT Raised to $75.00 at Craig Hallum

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) had its price target hoisted by Craig Hallum from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $49.71.

NYSE AMRC opened at $56.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. Ameresco has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $63.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.89.

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $282.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.86 million. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ameresco will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP David Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.20, for a total value of $708,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,360,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 77,991 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.87, for a total value of $4,591,330.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,972,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,109,065.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 951,802 shares of company stock valued at $49,394,675 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,701,000 after buying an additional 160,122 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its position in Ameresco by 113.9% during the fourth quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after buying an additional 135,900 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Ameresco by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after buying an additional 32,101 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $7,235,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the third quarter valued at $5,845,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions.

