Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris Sells 11,706 Shares

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) CEO George P. Sakellaris sold 11,706 shares of Ameresco stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $679,650.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,886,866 shares in the company, valued at $109,551,439.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ameresco stock opened at $56.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.89. Ameresco, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.38 and a twelve month high of $63.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.50, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Ameresco alerts:

Ameresco (NYSE:AMRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13. Ameresco had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $282.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $244.86 million. Equities analysts predict that Ameresco, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ameresco by 16.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,180 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,701,000 after acquiring an additional 160,122 shares during the period. Guinness Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 113.9% in the 4th quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 255,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,332,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Ameresco by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 249,005 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $13,008,000 after purchasing an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,235,000. Finally, Soros Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameresco during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,845,000. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Ameresco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Ameresco from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Ameresco from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Ameresco from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Ameresco from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Ameresco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.71.

Ameresco Company Profile

Ameresco, Inc provides comprehensive energy services for businesses and organizations in North America and Europe. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions. The company operates through U.S. Regions, U.S.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Ameresco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameresco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.