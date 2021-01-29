AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Sells $534,740,177.25 in Stock

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:AMC traded up $4.63 on Friday, reaching $13.26. 527,204,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 244,409,641. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.08 and a 200-day moving average of $4.02. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.41 and a beta of 2.48.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($5.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($4.95) by ($0.75). The business had revenue of $119.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 90.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMC shares. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of AMC Entertainment from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.05.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 493.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after purchasing an additional 379,546 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 9,615.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 343,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 340,391 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 124.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 437,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,058,000 after acquiring an additional 242,612 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $775,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

