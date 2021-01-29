Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Purchased by JJJ Advisors Inc.

JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 331.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,799 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ambev were worth $33,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Ambev by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Ambev by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 4,587 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL increased its stake in Ambev by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 26,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC lifted its holdings in Ambev by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Ambev by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 78,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. 8.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ABEV opened at $2.90 on Friday. Ambev S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.90 and a 1 year high of $4.44. The stock has a market cap of $45.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.65.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0483 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a yield of 3.1%. Ambev’s payout ratio is currently 5.26%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ABEV. HSBC upgraded Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ambev from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

