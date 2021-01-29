Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) PT Raised to $3,600.00

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $3,500.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.19% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,860.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Benchmark upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3,700.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $3,750.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,664.94.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,237.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a PE ratio of 94.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.03 and a fifty-two week high of $3,552.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3,195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,179.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The firm had revenue of $96.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 2,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.59, for a total transaction of $6,401,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,873,200.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total value of $994,127.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Article: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.