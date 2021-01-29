Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Baxter Bros Inc.

Baxter Bros Inc. reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 770 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Baxter Bros Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AMZN. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,277.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $3,550.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wedbush lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,530.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,664.94.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total transaction of $1,007,312.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,072,083.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,085.62, for a total value of $904,086.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,383,864.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,927 shares of company stock valued at $46,256,596 in the last 90 days. 16.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock opened at $3,237.62 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3,195.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3,179.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.81, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $1,626.03 and a one year high of $3,552.25.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 37.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

