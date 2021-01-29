AMATEN (AMA) Price Reaches $0.0220 on Top Exchanges

AMATEN (CURRENCY:AMA) traded down 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 29th. One AMATEN token can currently be bought for $0.0220 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. AMATEN has a market cap of $166,866.16 and approximately $2,404.00 worth of AMATEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, AMATEN has traded up 4.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.49 or 0.00047471 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.58 or 0.00118277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.22 or 0.00063032 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $90.28 or 0.00245057 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00060893 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,230.35 or 0.84768946 BTC.

AMATEN Profile

AMATEN’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,571,323 tokens. AMATEN’s official website is www.amaten.com

Buying and Selling AMATEN

AMATEN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

