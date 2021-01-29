Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Amalgamated Bank (NASDAQ:AMAL) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

AMAL stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $14.85. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,540. Amalgamated Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.59.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amalgamated Bank from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amalgamated Bank from $13.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amalgamated Bank currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.60.

Amalgamated Bank, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank and a chartered trust company in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest and interest-bearing demand accounts, savings and money market accounts, NOW accounts, and certificates of deposit.

