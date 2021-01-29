ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $75.75.

ALXO has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on ALX Oncology from $64.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $78.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ALX Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

In other ALX Oncology news, Director G. Walmsley Graham bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $76.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in ALX Oncology by 366.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in ALX Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology stock traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $77.64. 293,059 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,648. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.00. ALX Oncology has a one year low of $28.01 and a one year high of $117.45.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.01. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -2.29 EPS for the current year.

About ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma.

