Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $13.04. Alussa Energy Acquisition shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 82,475 shares.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21.

Get Alussa Energy Acquisition alerts:

Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $507,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its position in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 93.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 801,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,855,000 after buying an additional 387,558 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC boosted its position in Alussa Energy Acquisition by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 147,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 50,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Alussa Energy Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at about $640,000. 65.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ALUS)

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Recommended Story: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alussa Energy Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.