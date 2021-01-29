Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) Shares Gap Up to $10.29

Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:ALUS)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $13.04. Alussa Energy Acquisition shares last traded at $12.85, with a volume of 82,475 shares.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21.
Alussa Energy Acquisition (NYSE:ALUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter.
Alussa Energy Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:ALUS)
Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.
