Altria Group (NYSE:MO) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.
NYSE MO traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.11. The company had a trading volume of 469,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,903,269. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.05. The firm has a market cap of $76.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.
About Altria Group
Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.
