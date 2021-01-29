Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The company had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Altria Group stock traded down $1.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.08. 11,744,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,105,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Altria Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.05.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.37%. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 81.52%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MO. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

