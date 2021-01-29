Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $11.65

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $11.65 and last traded at $12.38, with a volume of 5718 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.54.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton acquired 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00.

About Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB)

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was founded in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Recommended Story: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.