Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) Shares Up 6.7%

Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)’s stock price rose 6.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.00 and last traded at $36.48. Approximately 8,742,624 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 74% from the average daily volume of 5,022,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.18.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Barclays cut shares of Altice USA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Altice USA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Altice USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.06.

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.68 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a return on equity of 25.67% and a net margin of 1.08%. Altice USA’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Alt S.A.R.L. Next sold 1,000,000 shares of Altice USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $35,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,069,305 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,132,605.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 46.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATUS. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Altice USA by 90.9% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 177,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,708,000 after acquiring an additional 84,327 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth about $1,079,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Altice USA by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 14,542 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altice USA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,767,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Altice USA by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,002,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,979,000 after acquiring an additional 672,181 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, and telephony services to approximately 4.9 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

