Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share on Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th.

ALTA opened at $33.73 on Friday. Altabancorp has a twelve month low of $13.55 and a twelve month high of $34.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $634.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Altabancorp alerts:

Altabancorp (NASDAQ:ALTA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.04. Altabancorp had a net margin of 33.10% and a return on equity of 12.77%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Altabancorp will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hets Llc sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total value of $29,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder & Susan Christiansen Fam Brett acquired 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.47 per share, with a total value of $60,434.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,228 shares of company stock valued at $61,200 and sold 16,000 shares valued at $443,355. Corporate insiders own 16.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ALTA. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Altabancorp from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Altabancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th.

About Altabancorp

Altabancorp operates as the bank holding company for Altabank, a state-chartered bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, rewards checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as individual retirement accounts and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Receive News & Ratings for Altabancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altabancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.