ALQO Tops One Day Trading Volume of $31.00 (XLQ)

ALQO (CURRENCY:XLQ) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 29th. ALQO has a total market cap of $2.86 million and approximately $31.00 worth of ALQO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ALQO coin can now be bought for $0.0442 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ALQO has traded 6.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001303 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ALQO Coin Profile

ALQO (CRYPTO:XLQ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2017. ALQO’s total supply is 65,539,764 coins and its circulating supply is 64,664,324 coins. The official website for ALQO is alqo.app . ALQO’s official Twitter account is @ALQOCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ALQO is /r/Alqo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ALQO’s official message board is medium.com/@Alqo

ALQO Coin Trading

ALQO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ALQO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ALQO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ALQO using one of the exchanges listed above.

