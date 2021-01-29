Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.36 Million

Equities analysts expect Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) to announce $5.36 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Alpine Income Property Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $5.68 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.82 million. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust will report full year sales of $18.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.98 million to $19.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $25.32 million, with estimates ranging from $22.82 million to $30.25 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alpine Income Property Trust.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PINE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PINE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $852,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $305,000. Mackay Shields LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 105.5% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 16.0% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 83,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock traded down $0.36 on Friday, reaching $15.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,569. Alpine Income Property Trust has a 52-week low of $7.74 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.09.

Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

