Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC)’s share price rose 5.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.26 and last traded at $14.89. Approximately 706,244 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 717,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.15.

ATEC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective (up previously from $12.00) on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.57.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.54 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The medical technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.83 million. Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 266.45% and a negative net margin of 51.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 5.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $449,000 after buying an additional 3,274 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphatec by 49.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,625 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 7,525 shares during the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphatec Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATEC)

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

