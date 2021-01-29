AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 42 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Watsco were worth $497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its stake in Watsco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 124,180 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,172,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,735,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Watsco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $423,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Watsco during the 3rd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Watsco by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 191,932 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. 81.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watsco alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Watsco from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Watsco in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Vertical Research raised shares of Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Watsco from $203.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.57.

NYSE WSO opened at $250.92 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.04 and its 200 day moving average is $231.46. Watsco, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.97 and a fifty-two week high of $264.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 41.13 and a beta of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be paid a $1.775 dividend. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.23%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO).

Receive News & Ratings for Watsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.