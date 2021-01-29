AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $449,000 in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $449,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 351,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,980,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,010,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $177,979,000 after purchasing an additional 70,798 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 6,421 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $3,688,000. 79.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

ADP opened at $166.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.11 and a fifty-two week high of $182.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.54 and a 200-day moving average of $154.51.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 46.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.84%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brock Albinson sold 2,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.97, for a total transaction of $378,511.47. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 38,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,807,399.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $6,465,996.00. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,731 shares of company stock valued at $12,957,058. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $159.00 to $171.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.88.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.