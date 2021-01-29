AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Invests $403,000 in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 19,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NortonLifeLock during the third quarter worth about $25,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in NortonLifeLock by 371.7% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 274.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NortonLifeLock by 11,420.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of NortonLifeLock by 67.9% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NLOK stock opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.94. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $28.60. The stock has a market cap of $12.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.79.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The company had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.45 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NLOK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.14.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

