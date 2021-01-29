AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Has $855,000 Stock Position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF (NYSEARCA:EMQQ) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 741 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF were worth $855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $59,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF during the third quarter worth about $93,000. CWM LLC raised its position in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF by 562.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $165,000.

Shares of EMQQ opened at $70.45 on Friday. EMQQ The Emerging Markets Internet & Ecommerce ETF has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $76.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.31 and a 200-day moving average of $57.12.

