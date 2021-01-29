AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 20.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,577 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the quarter. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Facebook by 9.1% in the third quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $24,468,000 after acquiring an additional 7,780 shares in the last quarter. 64.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.18, for a total value of $112,114.68. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,957.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 5,828 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.95, for a total value of $1,602,408.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,404,525 shares of company stock worth $382,888,556 in the last 90 days. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $265.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $268.44 and its 200 day moving average is $267.21. Facebook, Inc. has a 1 year low of $137.10 and a 1 year high of $304.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $754.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The social networking company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.64. The business had revenue of $28.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.43 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Facebook from $345.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $318.14.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

