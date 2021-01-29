AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,207 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 6,207 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 317.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medtronic by 137.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 282 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Medtronic during the third quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,448,671.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MDT opened at $114.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $72.13 and a 52-week high of $121.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.81, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Medtronic from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Medtronic from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $119.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.93.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

