AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,050 Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,050 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Waste Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

WM opened at $112.11 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $47.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.66, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.34 and a 12-month high of $126.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.39.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total transaction of $1,108,774.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,735,649.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,455,910.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 103,371 shares of company stock worth $12,394,479. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

WM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a report on Sunday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

About Waste Management

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

