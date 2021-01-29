AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Boosts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,999 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,155 shares during the period. AlphaStar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Walmart by 59.4% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 24,163 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,009 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.9% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 22,095 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,091,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Woodstock Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 37,196 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,204,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,075 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in Walmart by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 487,707 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $68,233,000 after buying an additional 27,083 shares during the last quarter. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 price target on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.28.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $143.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.31. The company has a market capitalization of $406.71 billion, a PE ratio of 22.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.00 and a 12-month high of $153.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $133 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at $178,101,035. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,842,381.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

