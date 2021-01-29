AlphaStar Capital Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,845 Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

AlphaStar Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,845 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186,997 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $222,964,000 after purchasing an additional 407,772 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,130,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $115,303,000 after acquiring an additional 45,112 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences in the third quarter worth about $114,157,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Exact Sciences by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 929,251 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $94,737,000 after buying an additional 51,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factory Mutual Insurance Co. grew its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 16.2% in the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 764,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $77,891,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXAS opened at $139.55 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $138.33 and its 200 day moving average is $109.66. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.14 and a beta of 1.64. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1-year low of $35.25 and a 1-year high of $159.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The medical research company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $408.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.43 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 86.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $115.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Exact Sciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.00.

In related news, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 32,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.11, for a total transaction of $3,974,709.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 916,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,999,858.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.06, for a total value of $2,641,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,171 shares in the company, valued at $5,304,982.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 115,210 shares of company stock valued at $14,520,315. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Exact Sciences

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; and Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer.

