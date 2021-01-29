Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) is CRA Financial Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

CRA Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 2.2% of CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $5,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its stake in Alphabet by 900.0% in the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,008.87 and a 52 week high of $1,932.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,770.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,635.89.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $38.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,685.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,725.00 to $2,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $2,056.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,864.62.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.