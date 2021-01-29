Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Sells $48,119.22 in Stock

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) VP Bing Xue sold 1,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.14, for a total value of $48,119.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Bing Xue also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 28th, Bing Xue sold 3,749 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $89,001.26.

On Friday, November 27th, Bing Xue sold 3,543 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $87,901.83.

Shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $28.74. 268,477 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 292,762. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market cap of $732.50 million, a P/E ratio of 475.00 and a beta of 2.53. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited has a 52 week low of $5.82 and a 52 week high of $31.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.20.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $151.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.00 million. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 0.39%. Equities research analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 48,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,877 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 139.0% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 30,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 17,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.65% of the company’s stock.

AOSL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

