Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Down 8.6%

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $152.51 and last traded at $155.39. Approximately 1,249,247 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 981,650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $170.02.

ALNY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $144.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $154.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.17.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $146.72 and its 200 day moving average is $139.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.76 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.66) by ($0.52). The firm had revenue of $125.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.05 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Laurie Keating sold 14,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.20, for a total transaction of $2,393,548.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,886.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $503,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 63,066 shares of company stock worth $8,743,373. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. World Asset Management Inc grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,141 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,980 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% in the third quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ALNY)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

