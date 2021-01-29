Allworth Financial LP Takes $62,000 Position in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. (NYSE:KL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold by 118.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,228,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,964,000 after purchasing an additional 665,374 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,163,000. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. Galibier Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,255,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,855,000 after buying an additional 563,717 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,472,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,155,000 after buying an additional 536,748 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 129.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 871,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,518,000 after buying an additional 492,153 shares during the period. 50.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE KL opened at $38.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.51. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. has a 52 week low of $18.02 and a 52 week high of $57.69.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $632.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $835.88 million. Kirkland Lake Gold had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 33.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.1875 dividend. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.37%.

Several brokerages have commented on KL. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Kirkland Lake Gold from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 11th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from $64.75 to $62.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kirkland Lake Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.90.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. The company's principal properties include the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada.

