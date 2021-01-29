Allworth Financial LP Purchases New Shares in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 201 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VAR. Pentwater Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Varian Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $137,600,000. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in Varian Medical Systems in the third quarter worth about $133,193,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Varian Medical Systems by 37.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 657,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $113,018,000 after buying an additional 178,494 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Varian Medical Systems by 11,485.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 587,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,009,000 after acquiring an additional 582,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 1,455.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,426 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,945,000 after acquiring an additional 445,792 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Varian Medical Systems stock opened at $175.39 on Friday. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $176.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $175.13 and its 200 day moving average is $168.84. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.86 and a beta of 1.06.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.04. Varian Medical Systems had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $778.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $832.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VAR shares. UBS Group cut Varian Medical Systems to an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $178.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $178.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of Varian Medical Systems from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.55.

In related news, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.70, for a total transaction of $69,480.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,876.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 4,288 shares of Varian Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.15, for a total value of $746,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 35,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,205,138.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,585 shares of company stock worth $31,837,170 over the last ninety days. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions segments. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, artificial intelligence based adaptive radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as quality assurance equipment.

