Allworth Financial LP Purchases 69 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 531 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the third quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 437 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $1,853.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,008.87 and a 1-year high of $1,932.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,770.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1,635.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The firm had revenue of $38.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,643.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,250.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,864.62.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Featured Article: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.