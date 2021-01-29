Allworth Financial LP Purchases 46 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% during the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMO opened at $496.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $452.51. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on TMO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $485.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $488.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $492.58.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

