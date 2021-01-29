Allworth Financial LP Makes New $48,000 Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BLOK. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the third quarter valued at about $1,053,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,236.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $370,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,000 after buying an additional 6,343 shares during the period.

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a one year low of $13.04 and a one year high of $41.91.

