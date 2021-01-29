Allworth Financial LP Invests $73,000 in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 209 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CP. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mirova purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth $78,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CP shares. Benchmark downgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $445.00 to $485.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.14.

Shares of CP stock opened at $347.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a one year low of $173.26 and a one year high of $379.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $349.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $315.10.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.66% and a return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.77 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 13.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Featured Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.