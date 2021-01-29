Allworth Financial LP Invests $39,000 in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN)

Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LUMN) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,043 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lumen Technologies by 114.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,433,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,174,000 after buying an additional 1,296,573 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama bought a new stake in Lumen Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,869,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Lumen Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lumen Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $191,000. 78.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LUMN opened at $11.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. Lumen Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.16 and a 12-month high of $16.60.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.10. Lumen Technologies had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Lumen Technologies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Lumen Technologies news, Director Martha Helena Bejar sold 10,000 shares of Lumen Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.21, for a total transaction of $102,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,880 shares in the company, valued at approximately $570,534.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LUMN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lumen Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lumen Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. TheStreet raised Lumen Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Lumen Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.31.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based communications company, provides various integrated services under Â’CenturyLink' name to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through five segments: International and Global Accounts Management, Enterprise, Small and Medium Business, Wholesale, and Consumer.

