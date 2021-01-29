Allworth Financial LP Acquires 14 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 140.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in Booking were worth $53,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Booking by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $237,894,000 after purchasing an additional 16,691 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $2,099,000. Wealth Alliance bought a new stake in Booking in the third quarter valued at $217,000. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in Booking by 43.2% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Booking by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Booking from $1,960.00 to $2,290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Booking from $2,000.00 to $1,900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $2,120.00 to $2,480.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Booking currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,942.73.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,034.10 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,107.29 and a 52-week high of $2,290.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $83.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2,134.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,896.62.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $12.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.98 by ($3.71). Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $45.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

