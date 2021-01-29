Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) Short Interest Update

Allied Minds plc (OTCMKTS:ALLWF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 260,800 shares, a growth of 5,333.3% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Allied Minds stock remained flat at $$0.33 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.44 and its 200-day moving average is $0.52. Allied Minds has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.50.

About Allied Minds

Allied Minds plc is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in pre-seed, seed, start-up, and early stage technology investments. The firm prefers to invest across all products, services, and industries with a focus on the life science and technology sector including medical devices, diagnostics, biopharmaceuticals, big data, cyber security, communications, semiconductors, and food safety.

