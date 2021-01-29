Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $6.72. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 265,892 shares changing hands.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.
Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%.
About Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI)
Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.
Further Reading: volatile stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Allied Healthcare Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Healthcare Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.