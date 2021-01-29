Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.37

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.37 and traded as high as $6.72. Allied Healthcare Products shares last traded at $6.39, with a volume of 265,892 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.37 and its 200 day moving average is $6.37.

Allied Healthcare Products (NASDAQ:AHPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $10.19 million during the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 7.49% and a negative return on equity of 27.77%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allied Healthcare Products stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) by 354.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,491 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,096 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.61% of Allied Healthcare Products worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.46% of the company’s stock.

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

