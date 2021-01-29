AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.44

AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.44 and traded as high as $13.55. AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund shares last traded at $13.51, with a volume of 202,453 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st were paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFJ. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 971.3% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,393,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,242,000 after buying an additional 2,169,941 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,028,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 671,602 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,925,000 after buying an additional 77,731 shares during the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 2,413,150 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $28,475,000 after buying an additional 32,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 71,212 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 19,337 shares during the last quarter.

About AllianzGI Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ)

AllianzGI NFJ Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC and NFJ Investment Group LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States.

