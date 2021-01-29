Alliance Global Partners Boosts Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) Price Target to C$41.00

Canopy Growth (TSE:WEED) had its target price boosted by Alliance Global Partners from C$32.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Canopy Growth from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Benchmark set a C$35.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$23.50 to C$28.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$20.20 to C$27.78 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$25.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$30.54.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

WEED stock opened at C$51.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.13, a current ratio of 7.06 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$28.13. Canopy Growth has a one year low of C$12.96 and a one year high of C$51.77. The stock has a market cap of C$19.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.05.

In related news, Director David Angelo Lazzarato sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.30, for a total value of C$31,613.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$76,685. Also, Senior Officer Phillip Shaer sold 36,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$31.03, for a total value of C$1,137,777.01.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

See Also: Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.