Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ADS stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28.

Get Alliance Data Systems alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.

ADS has been the subject of several research reports. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist increased their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $65.00 to $950.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.36.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

Featured Story: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for Alliance Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliance Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.