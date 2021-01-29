Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 6.82% and a return on equity of 36.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.
ADS stock traded down $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.18. The stock had a trading volume of 18,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,291. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.06. Alliance Data Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.51 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.13%.
In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.
Alliance Data Systems Company Profile
Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.
