Alliance Data Systems Co. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:ADS)

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 28th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of 0.21 per share by the business services provider on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%.

Alliance Data Systems has decreased its dividend by 39.4% over the last three years.

NYSE ADS opened at $70.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.31, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 2.58. Alliance Data Systems has a one year low of $20.51 and a one year high of $110.28.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a return on equity of 36.63% and a net margin of 6.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.12 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 8.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Alliance Data Systems news, SVP John Jeffrey Chesnut sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $75,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on ADS shares. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Alliance Data Systems from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Edward Jones cut Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $67.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.07.

Alliance Data Systems Company Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and others. It operates through two segments, LoyaltyOne and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment offers AIR MILES reward program; short term loyalty program; and loyalty services, which include loyalty consulting, customer analytics, creative services, and mobile solutions.

