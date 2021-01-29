Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.

ABTX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.20.

ABTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other news, Director Roland L. Williams sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.39, for a total value of $58,224.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,686,998.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Roland L. Williams sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.82, for a total transaction of $73,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,389.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 7,200 shares of company stock valued at $257,268 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.57% of the company’s stock.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

