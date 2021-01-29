Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Allegiance Bancshares had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 6.00%.
ABTX traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.18. 1,850 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,460. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Allegiance Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.88 and a fifty-two week high of $38.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.36 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.20.
ABTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Allegiance Bancshares in a report on Friday, October 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegiance Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.
About Allegiance Bancshares
Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Allegiance Bank that provides a range of commercial banking services primarily to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individual customers. It accepts deposit products, including checking accounts, commercial accounts, and savings accounts, as well as other time deposits comprising money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
