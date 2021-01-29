Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $658.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.41 million. Allegheny Technologies had a positive return on equity of 1.32% and a negative net margin of 11.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Shares of ATI stock opened at $18.25 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.05. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.76 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.70, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Allegheny Technologies has a 12-month low of $4.95 and a 12-month high of $20.78.

In other Allegheny Technologies news, CFO Donald P. Newman purchased 12,500 shares of Allegheny Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.83 per share, with a total value of $210,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,346.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

ATI has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Allegheny Technologies from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Benchmark upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Allegheny Technologies in a report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays upgraded Allegheny Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allegheny Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.88.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, High Performance Materials & Components and Advanced Alloys & Solutions. The company produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts to the aerospace and defense, medical, oil and gas, and electrical energy markets.

