All Sports (SOC) Hits Market Cap of $4.57 Million

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 29th. All Sports has a market cap of $4.57 million and approximately $302,825.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One All Sports token can currently be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, All Sports has traded 5.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get All Sports alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00065831 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.69 or 0.00814324 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005816 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.56 or 0.00047716 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002880 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,391.58 or 0.04008561 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014646 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00017327 BTC.

About All Sports

All Sports (SOC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 tokens. All Sports’ official message board is medium.com/@allsports . All Sports’ official website is www.allsportschain.com . All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The All Sports Platform focuses on the global online market and intends to build a network of prediction service system. In addition to building the underlying SDK based on the All Sports public blockchain, it also provides customised user-end applications, including but not limited to PC end, H5 webpage, App(iOS & Android), mini programmes. SOC is a asset ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as an utility token on the All Sports platform. “

Buying and Selling All Sports

All Sports can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire All Sports should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase All Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for All Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for All Sports and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.